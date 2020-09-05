Politics Vietnam’s preparation for AIPA 41 wins countries’ trust : AIPA Secretary-General The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s thorough and professional preparation for the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) has left good impression on and won the trust of international and regional friends, said AIPA Secretary-General Nguyen Tuong Van.

Politics Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to UN marks 75th National Day with virtual ceremony Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN celebrated the 75th National Day (September 2) with a virtual ceremony on September 4, gathering a large number of Vietnamese expats and local friends in the US.

Politics More congratulations to Vietnam on 75th National Day Congratulations from world leaders have continued to flow in on the occasion of the 75th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).

Politics Comprehensive plan on UPR recommendation implementation introduced The Foreign Ministry and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam held a seminar in Hanoi on September 4 to introduce a comprehensive plan on the implementation of recommendations accepted by Vietnam under the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) mechanism, third cycle.