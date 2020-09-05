General Staff of Vietnam People’s Army marks 75th founding anniversary
The General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) received the first-class Fatherland Defence Order and celebrated its 75th founding anniversary at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 5.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc greets officials of the Defence Ministry and the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army prior to the ceremony on September 5 (Photo: VNA)
Reviewing the General Staff’s development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said its foundation on September 7, 1945 was a historic event, marking a step forward in the development of the VPA.
Upon its establishment 75 years ago, the VPA General Staff gave advice and directed the implementation of urgent tasks to protect the young revolutionary administration and develop the people’s armed forces.
During the resistance war against France, it directed armed forces to launch offensives to defeat the colonialists’ highest warfare efforts and march with the entire people to final triumph after a nine-year resistance war full of hardships, with the peak being the victory of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.
In the fight against the US, the General Staff submitted timely proposals to the Politburo, the Central Military Commission and the Defence Ministry, directed the change of methods of struggle in the south, built combating plans and opened strategic transportation routes to ensure timely support for the southern battlefield, according to the Government leader.
PM Phuc also highlighted the General Staff’s contributions to the victory of the wars to safeguard the nation along both the northern and southern borders, the Cambodian people’s win over the genocidal regime, and Laos’ victory over acts of sabotage by hostile forces to protect revolutionary achievements.
He also spoke highly of the General Staff’s performance in instructing the VPA in preventing and dealing with natural disasters and epidemics, search and rescue, building new-style rural areas, and especially combating against COVID-19, thereby helping to enhance the solidarity between the army and the people.
On this occasion, he applauded the performance by the Vietnamese military delegation to the International Army Games 2020 and their gold medal in the Tank Biathlon at this event./.