To date, Vietnam has three global geoparks with the official recognition by UNESCO, namely Dong Van Karst Plateau, Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark, and Dak Nong Geopark.

Dong Van Karst Plateau in the northern province of Ha Giang obtained the UNESCO recognition in 2010, becoming Vietnam’s first geological park and the second in Southeast Asia. The plateau contains the fossils of thousands of species of prehistoric creatures from 400-600 million years ago.

Non Nuoc Cao Bang in northern Vietnam became the country’s second UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark in 2018. The geopark is well known for rich biodiversity and many indigenous fauna and flora species.

Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands was the third in Vietnam to gain the UNESCO title. There are 65 heritage and geomorphological sites in the geopark, including volcanic craters, volcanic caves, and waterfalls. It is also home to the largest system of volcanic caves in Southeast Asia, with more than 50 caves and a total length of over 10,000m.

The development of geotourism has been contributing to the conservation and promotion of Vietnam’s cultural heritages and natural resources as well as to the nation’s economic growth./.

VNA