Business HCM City to host first int’l pet fair in March Petfair Vietnam 2024, Vietnam’s leading international trade fair for the pet industry, will be held for the first time in Ho Chi Minh City from March 27 to 29, 2024.

Business Vietnam, Romania seek ways to bolster trade The 17th meeting of the Vietnam – Romania Joint Committee on Economic Cooperation was held in Hanoi on November 21 under the chair of Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism Stefan-Rady Oprea.

Business Despite falling oil prices, Petrovietnam’s revenue peaks in October The Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) recorded the highest revenue in October as compared to other months since the beginning of the year, helping the group operate in the black and accomplish assigned financial targets in 2023 to mid-November, said General Director of Petrovietnam Le Manh Hung.