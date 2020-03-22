Society Vietnamese in Thailand advised to obey countermeasures against COVID-19 The Embassy of Vietnam in Thailand has advised Vietnamese citizens living, working and studying in the country to rigorously comply with precautionary measures set out by the local government against the wide-spreading novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Society Passengers subject to compulsory electronic medical declaration The Ministry of Transport recently sent an urgent document to provincial departments in this field, guiding the prompt implementation of the compulsory medical declaration in the domestic flights and public means of transport, in an attempt to discover COVID-19 cases and prevent the spread of the disease at an early date.

Society Hanoians to receive one million free face masks From now to the end of March, residents in Hanoi will be offered five free face masks each in public areas, shops and supermarkets in the city.

Society Religious events to be cancelled due to COVID-19 The Government Committee for Religious Affairs on March 20 asked religious organisations and worship places to suspend festivals, conferences and activities for large crowds.