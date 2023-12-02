Gia Lam Train Factory - An industrial heritage boasting historical values
The Gia Lam Train Factory was founded in 1905 during French colonial rule. Over time, both the Gia Lam Train Factory and the Hanoi Train Station have been transformed into innovative complexes. This revitalisation has breathed new life into the industrial heritage of the area, while also contributing to the development of creative tourism in Vietnam’s capital.
Inside the Gia Lam Train Factory (Photo: VNA)
A worker at the Gia Lam Train Factory (Photo: VNA)
Gia Lam Train Factory has become a highlight of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023, attracting crowds of visitors. (Photo: VNA)
Actors re-enact the work at the Gia Lam Train Factory in the framework of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival. (Photo: VNA)