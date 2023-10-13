Recently, Vietnam's more open visa policy has created favorable conditions to welcome foreign visitors.

In addition, the tourism authority said, Vietnam is undergoing a cultural revival, with all of its historical sites and heritages becoming assets that could be used to create unique tourism products, making them attractive to international tourists.

According to the authority, Vietnam's tourism sector has recovered rapidly since the beginning of this year. Especially during July, August and September, the country welcomed over 1 million foreigners each.

In the first nine months, foreign and domestic arrivals reached 8.9 million and 93.5 million, respectively, bringing in a revenue of some 22 billion USD.

The Republic of Korea remained the biggest source of arrivals with roughly 2.6 million, or 29% of the total. In Europe, the top three markets were the UK with 187,000, France 155,000, and Germany 142,000. Meanwhile, the traditional Chinese market achieved a recovery rate of 28%./.

