Culture - Sports Hanoi to play host to lunar New Year Concert 2024 A lunar New Year Gala concert 2024 is due to be held at the Ho Guom Opera House in Hanoi on February 17, the eighth day of first lunar month.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culinary delights among Asia's finest fish dishes Vietnam’s sweet and sour soup and clay-pot caramelised fish have respectively ranked 11th and 44th in a list of 53 best Asian fish dishes by cuisine magazine TasteAtlas.

Videos Spring festivals – symbol of Vietnamese culture Going to festivals at the beginning of the year is a long-standing tradition of Vietnamese people. It is also an occasion for people to spend time with their families and friends while praying for luck and good things for the new year.