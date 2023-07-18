Society Vietnames, Chinese localities step up border patrols, management Vietnam’s northern provinces of Cao Bang and Ha Giang, and Baise city in China’s Guangxi province will continue to strictly implement three legal documents on the land border between the two countries and step up communication activities to raise public awareness so as to prevent cross-border crimes.

Society Localities brace for Storm Talim Talim, the first storm to hit Vietnam this year, was about 140km east-southeast of Mong Cai, the northern province of Quang Ninh, with a velocity of 89-117km per hour as of 4am on July 18, reported National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.