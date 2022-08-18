Illustrative image (Source: laodongthudo.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Social Security (VSS) said as of August 18 its branches in provinces and cities had paid out 689 billion VND (29.4 million USD) to support more than 243,000 labourers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The allocation was pursuant to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s Resolution No. 24/2022/UBTVQH15 on continuing to provide financial support for employees under its Resolution No. 03/2021/UBTVQH15 adopted earlier on support policies for employers and employees hit by the pandemic, using the Unemployment Insurance Fund.



VSS General Director Nguyen The Manh asked agencies and VSS branches in provinces and cities to further supervise the implementation of the aid package, with attention paid to communication efforts.



Under Resolution No. 24/2022/UBTVQH15, signed by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, about 1.15 trillion VND (49.13 million USD) will be earmarked from the Unemployment Insurance Fund to eligible employees.



The allocation should be completed before September 10./.