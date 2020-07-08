

Hanoi (VNA) – A government report information system will be launched on August 15, heard a meeting chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung and held in Hanoi on July 8.

The system is in service of the Government and Prime Minister’s administration directions.

It will also serve as a communication channel to promote connection within the State administrative agencies.

Minister Dung said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has drastically directed the building of the e-government, moving towards the digital economy and society.

In December 2019, a national service portal was introduced to public. After seven months of operation, it received 188,000 signs in accounts and over 49 subscribers.



Dung said that as Vietnam is expected to be a favourable destination for investment after the COVID-19 pandemic, that is why it is important to create an optimal environment to welcome the influx of capital.

He asked the Ministry of Finance to pioneer in administrative reforms, which is significant to create trust among businesses./.