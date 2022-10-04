Government to stay consistent with macro-economic stability goals
Amid fluctuations in the world situation, especially the increase in interest rate, soaring inflation and tightened monetary policies, the Government will stay consistent with the targets of maintaining macro-economic stability, reining in inflation, promoting growth and ensuring major economic balances in the rest of the year.
Towards those goals, in its Resolution No. 126/NQ-CP, the Government asked the State Bank of Vietnam to coordinate with ministries, sectors and localities to implement a cautious and steady but flexible monetary policy in combination with other fiscal policies to control inflation and keep macro-economy stable.
The bank was requested to combine tools and solutions regarding exchange rate, interest rate, growth credit, and speed up the implementation of the policy of 2% interest rate support, while strengthening communications to create social consensus and improve the efficiency of the policy implementation.
In the decision, the Government also assigned specific tasks to the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and Ministry of Construction.
Ministries, sectors and localities are required to stay prepared in controlling risks and timely responding to risks of recession and crisis in a timely manner./.