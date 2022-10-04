Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 4.

Politics Army, central agencies bloc to hold youth union congresses this month The 10th Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Congress of the Vietnam People’s Army and the 4th HCYU Congress of the Bloc of Central Agencies are scheduled to take place in Hanoi this month.

Politics PM orders more efforts in corruption fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered ministries, agencies, and People’s Committees of provinces and cities to immediately address shortcomings in the corruption prevention and control, and boost thrift practices.