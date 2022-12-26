Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian legislatures look to step up cooperation A workshop to share experience between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Cambodian parliament took place in the central city of Da Nang on December 25.

Politics Second NA extraordinary session to discuss important matters The second extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) will open on January 5, 2023, with an agenda full of many important issues, according to a conclusion of the NA Standing Committee.

Politics National database should be completed in 2023: PM 2023 will be a year of forming and exploiting data to create new values, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a meeting on December 25 to review one year of implementing a project on developing the application of population database, e-identification, and e-authentication for the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030 (Project 06).