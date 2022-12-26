Government’s December law-making session opens
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government’s monthly law-making session opened in Hanoi on December 26, under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
During this session, the Government considers the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security, and proposes building such laws as the Law amending and supplementing the Law on Credit Institutions; the Law on Citizenship Identification (amended); the Law on industrial defence, security and industrial mobilisation; the Law on Digital Technology Industry; and the Law on Urban and Rural Planning.
An overview of the session (Photo: VNA)In his opening remarks, PM Chinh said that law building and institution perfection is one of the three strategic breakthroughs and a focus of the Government's investment and drastic implementation. In 2022, the Government held nine sessions on the formulation of laws and policies, during which Government members gave opinions on 40 draft laws.
In this session, he requested participants to continue discussing important issues which still see different opinions to ensure the progress and quality of the session./.