Society Symposium discusses human rights guarantee amid int’l integration The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) held a symposium in the central city of Da Nang on November 14 to discuss international integration and human rights guarantee in labour and social field.

Society Vietnamese embassy presents 500 books to Cambodian province The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on November 14 handed over 500 books to the Cultural Centre and Library in Kampong Speu province, aiming to encourage the country’s reading culture and human resources training.

Society Journalists urged to embrace technologies Vietnamese media could be falling behind the relentless march of technological development and need to catch up soon, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said at the Press and Technology Forum in Hanoi on November 13.

Society Centre for toxic chemicals and environmental treatment established A ceremony to announce the Prime Minister’s decision on establishing the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) was held on November 13 in Hanoi.