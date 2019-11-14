Gov’t orders strict settlement of illegal migration organisations
Hanoi (VNA) - The government has ordered authorised agencies to strictly handle any individuals or organisations that illegally send Vietnamese citizens abroad.
The order is made in a resolution issued by the government after its regular meeting held in Hanoi on November 5.
Accordingly, the government assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to closely work with the Ministry of Public Security, localities and other relevant agencies to handle the case in which 39 Vietnamese were found dead in a container truck in Essex, northeast London, on October 23.
The Government also calls upon other countries to work together in the fight against illegal immigration.
The Ministry of Public Security was told to take measures to break up illegal migration organisations, multi-level marketing fraud as well as prevent hi-tech crime committed by foreigners in Vietnam in the future.
In the resolution, the Government also tasked ministries and sectors to seriously carry out resolution No1/NQ-CP on major tasks and solutions for implementing the socio-economic development plan in 2019, issued in January and directive No 09/CT-TTg on solutions for business production, ensuring the country’s growth target is met in 2019, issued in April.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had to mobilise forces to prevent and control African swine fever and support pig breeders to re-breed and ensure the yield of pork to customers in the last months of this year, especially for New Year and Tet (Lunar) New Year.
The ministry also had to focus on removing the European Commission’s yellow card warning on Vietnamese seafood/.
