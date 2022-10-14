Illustrative image (Photo: internet)

Moscow (VNA) - Cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) technology is a suitable direction for further developing relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s member nations, including Vietnam, Vice-President for International Relations at Far Eastern Federal University of Russia Yevgeny Vlasov has said.



At an international conference themed “Russia and ASEAN in the Asia-Pacific region: Dynamics of cooperation, regional processes and global context” held by the ASEAN Centre at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) of Russia on October 13, the official also said Russia boasts considerable strength in both AI technology and knowledge which can be applied in the fields of public administration, smart cities and health care.



This may be an important cooperation direction between Russia and ASEAN, including Vietnam, because Vietnam has a great demand for developing smart cities, and applying AI technology in road traffic and health care, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.



Vietnam is a "fertile land" that all AI technology and FinTech startups can exploit, he added./.