Greece presents 50,000 EUR in support of Vietnamese sport
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias presented 50,000 EUR (51,186 USD) to the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation on August 1.
The donation aims to help Vietnam promote sport development, according to the administration.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong emphasised that the visit by Dendias and the gift demonstrate Greece’s support for the development of Vietnamese sport.
The visit will also contribute to elevating the relationship between Vietnam and Greece to a new height, he added.
For his part, Dendias noted his hope that the gift will help to raise the awareness of Vietnamese youths about the Olympics in both daily life and sporting activities.
The Greek FM paid an official visit to Vietnam from July 31 to August 1./.