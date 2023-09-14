Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - An exhibition on green growth, products and services took place in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13 as an activity to open the fourth HCM City Economy Forum 2023, themed ‘Green Growth – Journey to Zero Net Emissions’.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee stressed that the exhibition aims to create conditions for enterprises, especially small and medium ones (SMEs), to exchange with leading firms both at home and abroad in developing a green and circular production ecosystem, digital technology and transformation, contributing to improving competitiveness and minimising negative impacts on the environment.

The exhibition is expected to help increase awareness of developing a green lifestyle while building a green, smart urban area and creating a sustainable consumption culture among people from all walks of life.



There will be a meeting among city leaders and 100 leading CEOs at home and abroad to discuss solutions to promote green growth in the city.

The five-day event will be attended by 1,500 delegates, including leaders of the Government, international financial institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, International Finance Corporation, Asian Development Bank, World Economic Forum (WEF), and local and foreign businesses.

The five-day event will also feature trade and investment promotion exhibitions, as well as business connection activities at Nguyen Hue Walking Street. To ensure public engagement, special art performances will be held every night.

Vietnam has issued the National Green Growth Strategy for the period of 2021-30 with a vision to 2050.

It has also issued a national action plan on green growth for the period 2021-30 and a circular economy development scheme to effectively use natural resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and respond to climate change.

HCM City has approved a green growth strategy towards sustainable development by 2030.

The first HCM City Economic Forum was held in 2018. This year's event lasts until September 15./.