Lancaster Luminaire office building in Hanoi (Source: CBRE)

Hanoi (VNA) – As workplaces have drawn greater attention of enterprises and employees, investors have focused more on the development of green office in their projects.



According to experts from Savills Vietnam, investors have paid greater attention to sustainable construction in real estate, especially green office, to satisfy the new requirements of tenants.



They predicted that by 2025, green office will become a major trend. Hoang Nguyet Minh, Commercial Leasing Director of Savills Hanoi, said that from now to 2024, at least six office projects will receive green certificates.



Nguyen Le Dung, Director of the Hanoi Office of Viva Land, said the COVID-19 pandemic with unpredictable impacts has made tenants pay more and more attention to the quality of the building and the benefits in space it brings.

Green has become an indispensable requirement in the current office space design. In addition, the requirements for workplace has gone beyond space and extended to issues of health, sustainability and diversity of working methods, she said.



Ong Khing Wee, Deputy General Director of Viva Land, said that changes in the viewpoints of businesses and employees about workspaces have created opportunities for green buildings. The green office trend will continue to grow because of the increasing demand from investors and businesses themselves, he asserted.



Savills’ statistics for the Hanoi market showed that leasing activities of the office segment have grown strongly, mostly from the vigorous economic development of the capital city with GDP expansion of 15.7% in the third quarter and sustainable FDI inflows.



Currently, the total office supply in the Hanoi market is about 2.13 million sq.m, coming from 189 projects, down 1% quarter on quarter after two buildings stopped leasing.



Savills Vietnam forecast that the supply in the non-CBD area from 2023 to 2025 is likely to be quite abundant with about 699,000 sq.m from 19 new projects, mostly in the city’s western region./.

VNA