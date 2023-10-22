Over the years, Vietnam’s tourism sector has made big steps forwards in terms of visitor number and revenue in both domestic and international markets.

However, the sector’s growth is posing pressure on natural and cultural preservation in destinations.

In reality, the habit of green consumption has not only been popular among foreign tourists but also among domestic visitors.

According to a survey by Booking.com, 88% of domestic tourists said that COVID-19 pandemic has prompted them to travel in a sustainable manner.

They tend to be more willing to pay more to minimize the negative impact on the environment and local cultural heritage, while standing ready to join activities to save the environment in destinations.

Following this trend, many localities in Vietnam have paid due attention to green tourism development.

For example, Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam has called for tourists’ reduction of single-use plastic waste towards a goal of cutting 13-15% of plastic waste each year and no plastic waste by 2025.

Co To island off the coast of the northern province of Quang Ninh has also applied similar policy, advising tourists to not take plastic bags and bottles with them while travelling./.

