During the first Ha Giang international culture, tourism and cuisine festival, the provincial tourism sector showcased its distinctive culinary heritage, featuring a blend of cultural influences and traditional flavours from its 19 ethnic communities.

The festival featured numerous food booths from cities and provinces all around Vietnam, and from countries like the Republic of Korea, Azerbaijan, and China.

Foreign businesses recognize that cuisine has the potential to bridge diverse cultures while drawing in tourists.

By 2025, Ha Giang aims to make tourism a pivotal economic sector, drawing in over 3 million domestic and international visitors.

The province will prioritise promoting culinary tourism development, especially following on from the success of the inaugural Ha Giang international culture, tourism and cuisine festival./.

VNA