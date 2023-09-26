Business Vietnamese goods introduced in France A Vietnamese goods week kicked off at Systeme U supermarket chain in Paris, the capital city of France, on September 25, with the participation of 15 Vietnamese businesses.

Business Mexico issues preliminary conclusions on anti-dumping proble into cold-rolled steel from Vietnam The International Commercial Practices Unit (UPCI) of the Mexican Ministry of Economy has issued preliminary conclusions on the anti-dumping investigation into cold-rolled steel imported from Vietnam, the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (TRAV) announced.

Business Cargill inaugurates 28 million USD premix factory in Dong Nai The US-based global food conglomerate Cargill has freshly opened its 28 million USD premix plant in the southern province of Dong Nai.