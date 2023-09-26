Ha Nam treasures investment cooperation with Japan
Ha Nam (VNA) – The northern province of Ha Nam attaches importance to investment cooperation with Japan, and considers it one of the important tasks to mobilise resources and boost local socio-economic development, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Le Thi Thuy told Japanese enterprises on September 25.
At present, there are 107 Japanese-invested projects worth 1.3 billion USD, accounting for one third of the total number of FDI projects in Ha Nam, and 25.9% of the total capital.
Operations of FDI enterprises, especially those from Japan, in Ha Nam have contributed to boosting economic restructuring, increasing the value of industrial production, particularly supporting industries, manufacturing and processing, and creating jobs for labourers. In 2022, Japanese businesses contributed over 3.35 trillion VND (137 million USD) to the local budget.
Hiroshi Kuroda, General Director of Sumi Vietnam Wiring Systems Co., Ltd, thanked Ha Nam leaders for accompanying Japanese enterprises, especially during difficult times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and power outage.
He expressed his hope to continue receiving assistance from the province.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Quoc Huy said that Ha Nam will continue to invest in transport and industrial park infrastructure and services to serve investors and help them operate effectively./.