Representatives from the Hai Duong provincial People's Committee give investment certificates to investors. (Photo: VNA)

Hai Duong (VNA) – The Hai Duong provincial People’s Committee on February 19 held a ceremony to grant investment registration certificates to eight investors who committed over 2.2 trillion VND (89.65 million USD) in nine projects in the province.

The ceremony is the first of its kind that the committee held this year. Four of the investors are foreign.

According to the Management Board of Industrial Parks of Hai Duong province, from the beginning of this year, the province's industrial parks have attracted about 2.6 trillion VND including about 1.87 trillion VND as domestic direct investment (DDI)



As of February 19, the parks had attracted 375 secondary investment projects including 294 foreign direct investment (FDI) ones from 26 countries, regions, and territories, with a total registered capital of about 6.1 billion USD and 81 DDI projects with a total registered investment capital of about 14 trillion VND.

In 2023, foreign investors registered new projects or adjusted investment capital to on-going projects in the province with a total registered capital of over 1.2 billion USD. Meanwhile, the locality attracted over 6 trillion VND from DDI projects./.