Business An Giang exports first batch of mangoes to RoK The Mekong Delta province of An Giang on February 19 exported 13 tonnes of flat-seeded mango to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business Hai Duong attracts over 2.2 trillion VND of investment The Hai Duong provincial People’s Committee on February 19 held a ceremony to grant investment registration certificates to eight investors who committed over 2.2 trillion VND (89.65 million USD) in nine projects in the province.

Business First trading session of Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange opens after Tet holiday The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) began its first trading session following the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival with a gong-beating ceremony on February 19, the 10th day of the lunar year.