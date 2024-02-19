Hai Duong expects foreign firms to train skilled workforce
Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hai Duong province Trieu The Hung visits workers at Best Pacific Vietnam Co. Ltd. (Photo: baohaiduong.vn)Hai Duong (VNA) – Chairman of the People’s Committee of northern Hai Duong province Trieu The Hung visited foreign-invested firms operating in the locality on February 19, including Best Pacific Vietnam Co. Ltd. and Doosan Electro – Material Vietnam Co. Ltd.
Hung congratulated their business performances last year and wished for their continued efforts to improve the income of workers and their overall quality of life.
He proposed that companies continue partnering with local authorities in human resources training, with a particular focus on nurturing a highly skilled workforce from the local community, thereby strengthening the bond between workers and their enterprises.
Developing business operations must go hand in hand with improving working environment, reducing occupational hazards and protecting the health of workers, all aimed at fostering a healthier and more productive workforce, he said.
Departments, agencies and localities were also assigned to stay ready to support firms when needed./.