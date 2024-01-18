Hai Duong lures additional 1.5 billion USD
Hanoi (VNA) – The northern province of Hai Duong recently granted investment certificates to 27 domestic and foreign enterprises with a total registered capital of 1.5 billion US, including several projects worth hundreds of million US dollars.
The locality has announced its investment attraction portfolio for the 2024 - 2030 period and handed over investment certificates to 26 local and foreign businesses, and a memorandum of understanding to a domestic firm.
Notable projects among them include a 270-million- USD stationery factory invested by Deli Vietnam Office Technology Co., Ltd; a project worth 260 million USD by Biel Crystal Vietnam Manufacturing Limited, a Boviet Hai Duong solar photovoltaic cell factory worth 120 million USD, and a 160-million-USD construction investment and infrastructure business in the Dai An Industrial Park (IP) of the Dai An IP Infrastructure Development One Member Company Limited.
The positive results were attributed to efforts and serious direction by local leaders to enhance investment promotion activities, improve investment and business environment, and raise the competitiveness of the locality.
Apart from focusing on attracting foreign investment in industry and agriculture, the province has also paid attention to luring investment to other fields from health and education, to trade and tourism, according to Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Le Hong Dien.
In 2023, dozens of investment promotion business trips by local officials to many countries around the world such as the US, Japan, Belgium, the UK, and France were arranged to attract more investment into processing and manufacturing sectors, electrical and electronic industry, construction material production, high-tech agriculture, eco-tourism, high-quality services, and logistics, Dien said.
Trieu The Hung, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, said that investment projects in the fields of high technology, smart technology, biological industry, new materials, processing and manufacturing, supporting industry, and environmentally friendly projects with high added value will be prioritised.
Hai Duong is home to 534 foreign-invested projects from 27 countries and territories worldwide with a total registered capital of over 10 billion USD. The locality has 17 IPs with an occupancy rate of nearly 53%. It has 58 industrial clusters which cover a total area of nearly 3,000 ha./.