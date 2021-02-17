Society Hanoi orders closure of streetside stalls, religious sites The capital city of Hanoi has ordered the closure of streetside stalls, monuments, temples and pagodas from February 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society Hanoi’s relic sites shut down amid Covid-19 outbreak Relic sites and religious venues in the capital city of Hanoi have been closed in response to the local authorities’ closure request to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Society Murals aim to protect environment In Duc Thang ward in Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district there is a special mural depicting the Old Quarter and other important sites in the capital, created by members of the district’s Youth Union.

Society Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark, a wonderland on Earth Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark is an exceptional area in which it is possible to explore the history of the Earth for more than 500 million years. It’s also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites.