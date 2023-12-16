Culture - Sports Vietnam, Thailand in same group in 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup finals An official draw held at the headquarters of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in Malaysia on December 14 sent Vietnam into the same group with Thailand in the final round of the 2024 AFC Futsal Asian Cup, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced.

Videos Van Gogh’s masterpieces introduced in Vietnam A multi-sensory interactive art exhibition entitled “Van Gogh Art Lighting Experience” opened recently in Ho Chi Minh City and received major attention from local people and visitors in the southern metropolis.

Culture - Sports Vietnam attends global esports games in Saudi Arabia Vietnamese team PUBG Mobile Viet Nam is competing in the Global Esports Games 2023 (GEG 2023) going on in Riyadh from December 14-15, according to the Vietnam Recreation and Electronic Sport Association (VRESA).