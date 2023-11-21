Culture - Sports Photo exhibition to showcase colours of Vietnamese ethnic groups A photo exhibition spotlighting colours of 54 Vietnamese ethnic communities is set to be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town's Dong Mo on the outskirts of Hanoi from November 22 to 26.

Culture - Sports Hanoi’s century-old water tower becomes an art venue after makeover The Hang Dau water tower, an historical relic boasting special architecture in Hanoi, has been transformed into an installation art space and opened to visitors for the first time on November 17. The ongoing exhibition forms part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023.