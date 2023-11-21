Hai Phong exhibition displays antiques
More than 200 antiques, including stone artifacts from the Late Neolithic Era, are on display at Hai Phong Museum in the northern port city of Hai Phong from November 21.
Jointly organized by Hai Phong Museum in collaboration with the municipal antiques association, the exhibition is part of activities to mark the 78th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 1945 – 2023).
Director of Hai Phong Museum Bui Thi Nguyet Nga said the exhibition is hoped to bring interesting experiences to visitors and help them understand more about the precious cultural heritage left by the ancestors.
The exhibition features a variety of antiques from the stone age of the Late Neolithic Era, working tools of prehistoric people, bronze objects and artifacts of the Le - Nguyen dynasties, and ceramic antiquities, among other items that delineate tales of ancient heritage.
The diversity and uniqueness of each artifact clearly represents Vietnamese culture, affirming the identity of an independent and civilized country.
The event will last until the end of April 2024./.