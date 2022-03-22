Hai Phong finalising preparations as SEA Games host of rowing, canoeing
The northern port city of Hai Phong has been promptly finalizing preparations as the host city of rowing and canoeing events during the 31st Southeast Asian Games which will kick start in Vietnam in mid-May.
According to the director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Hoang Mai, rowing competitions will take place from May 9-14 and canoeing, from May 17-21.
Accommodation facilities are under repair and all sub-projects almost ready to welcome competitors and visitors.
Some 100 volunteers, who are from local universities, have been recruited. They will receive training at the city’s cultural centre in the end of this month.
At the same time, the city has been busy recovering its pandemic-hit tourism industry, one of its three economic pillars together with hi-tech industry, ports and logistics, as the summer is approaching.
Chairman of the Do Son District People’s Committee Tran Khac Kien said the locality plans to host a travel festival from April 29 to May 2, featuring a pedestrian street, boat races, classic car exhibition and rally, EDM festival and open golf tournament./.