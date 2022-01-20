Artists display calligraphic skill at Phung Hung street. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee opened Hang Luoc street traditional flower market and diverse activities at Phung Hung street mural space on January 19 in celebration of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.



The Hang Luoc flower market is a long-standing famous flower market in Hanoi. It only convenes once a year, opening from the 15th to 30th day of the last month of the lunar calendar. Customers can not only buy flowers and ornamental trees but also antiques and other decorative items at the market, making it a popular address among Hanoians before Tet.



In addition to organising the Tet flower market, Hoan Kiem district's authorities have also organised cultural and art activities in bridge arches along Phung Hung mural street every year since 2018 so that people can feel the elegance and joy surrounding.



Nguyen Anh Quan, Vice Chairman of the district’s People’s Committee, said the organisation of the traditonal flower market and activities on Phung Hung street aims to bring the Tet atmosphere to locals while introducing tourists about the traditional Tet festival and products, contributing to resuming the economy in line with safe and flexible adaptation to the COVID-19 pandemic.



These events will not only preserve cultural heritage values of Hanoi's Old Quarter but also promote it as a safe, friendly and attractive destination, he said, adding that they will last until January 31.



Quan also said that the district has halved the number of stalls at the flower festival in response to complicated developments of COVID-19. Customers and sellers are required to strictly comply with the pandemic prevention and control measures such as measuring temperture, making health declarations, wearing face masks and keep a safe distance.





Da Nang Spring Festival opens on January 19. (Photo: VNA)

The same day, Da Nang Spring Festival was launched by the city’s Department of Industry and Trade with the participation of hundreds of businesses, cooperatives and production facilities.



It aimed to create an ideal space for residents of central Da Nang city to shop for Tet, welcome the Lunar New Year and contribute to stabilising the market as well as promoting production and business



The festival will be held from January 19 to 24 at Danang Exhibition and Convention Centre. It featured more than 150 stalls showcasing One Commune One Product (OCOP) products, regional specialties of provinces and cities including Quang Nam, Bac Ninh, Binh Dinh, Dong Nai, Hai Duong and Ho Chi Minh City./.