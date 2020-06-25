Society New Vietnamese language learning textbook launched The Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese held a ceremony on June 24 to introduce a new Vietnamese textbook entitled “Xin Chao Viet Nam” designed for overseas Vietnamese and foreigners who wish to learn the Vietnamese language.

Society Two Vietnamese universities win place in QS rankings Two Vietnamese universities have made it into the QS Top 50 Under 50 2021 rankings by the UK educational organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

Society Three arrested for posting anti-State propaganda Two women and a man have been arrested over the last two days in two separate cases of making, storing, and spreading anti-State material, according to the police.