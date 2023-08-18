Hanoi active in implementing UCCN commitments
Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi, which has joined the UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN) for four years, is actively implementing its committed initiatives, including three at local level and three at international level.
At the local level, the city has built a Hanoi Creative Design Centre, while constructing and supporting the development of creative spaces, and organising a creative talent TV programme.
The Hanoi Creative Design Centre is now in its first phase with the pilot operations at the Hanoi Museum, focusing on connecting, coordinating and providing information on creative design and hosting some activities and exchanges of creative spaces.
The city wants to develop another creative design centre for the promotion and selling of OCOP products, products of trade villages in association with tourism development in localities across the city.
At the Hanoi Creative Design Festival in 2022 (Photo: VNA)The capital city has built and support the development of creative spaces by organising creative activities in pedestrians’ streets, connecting and enhancing the capacity of creative spaces, and forming creative spaces at craft villages.
Meanwhile, the Hanoi creative talent TV programme is being broadcast by the Hanoi Radio and Television Station.
The three international-scale initiatives include the organisation of a Hanoi Creative Design Festival (already held in 2022), the hosting of the UCCN Southeast Asia Forum (slated for November this year), and the building of a network of young creative designers through the organisation of contests and activities linking creative spaces, universities, organisations and individuals.
Hanoi has also participated in all meetings and seminars of the UCCN Asia-Pacific as well as other relevant meetings and conference in many countries in the region and the world. At the same time, the city has also called for the engagement and support from departments, sectors, organisations, businesses and local residents as well as international partners in building a creative city./.