Hanoi aims to be national hub of technology transfer, development
Hanoi stands ready to coordinate with the Ministry of Science and Technology to pilot policies on innovation and science and technology development, thus turning the capital city into a hub of science, technology and innovation in the country, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Phong has stated.
According to Phong, the 17th-tenure municipal Party Committee's Programme 07-CTr/TU on promoting the development of science, technology, and innovation in the city during the 2021-2025 period has contributed to creating a positive transformation from awareness to action among agencies and sectors for science and technology issues.
Scientific and technological research activities under the programme are increasingly aligned with the real demand and requirements of various industries and businesses, contributing to serving production and business development and promoting socio-economic growth in the capital city, he said.
The city's viewpoints, strategies, and goals for science and technology development and innovation have been effectively implemented, particularly for the youth, he said, adding that many sectors and localities in the capital city have shown interest in directing the application of science and technology and digital transformation in the management work.
According to the municipal People’s Committee, the capital city has defined science and technology as a decisive factor in boosting economic growth and improving productivity, quality and efficiency of all socio-economic activities.
The rate of high-tech agricultural production in the overall production value of the agricultural sector is planned to hit 70% in 2025 and over 85% in 2030.
Hanoi will work to have 12 science and technology researchers and developers out of each 10,000 people in 2024, and 14 out of each 10,000 people in 2030.
The capital city has also worked out specific measures to boost technological development in particular aspects.
As many as 22 tasks, programmes and projects will be implemented to realise its development strategy in the time to come.
A view of Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park (Photo: VNA)
Notably, in the first quarter of 2023, despite the global economic downturn and supply chain disruptions, the firm still recorded a growth rate of 19.8% compared to the same period last year.
Nguyen Doan Ket, Deputy General Director of RAL, affirmed that the successful digital transformation has enabled Rang Dong to restructure the product strategy and business model.
According to Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi Tran Quang Hung, the organisation is implementing five projects, including those on entrepreneurship and innovation support network in universities which connect the remaining ones to attract investment funds for innovation.
Innovation and entrepreneurship clubs have been established in universities, while collaborative programmes to support and accelerate startup projects have been performed, he said.
Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang has ordered the municipal authorities to continue closely following outlined programmes, and relevant mechanisms and policies, in order to leverage strengths and address weaknesses to realise the set targets.
In addition to the provincial competitiveness index (PCI), the Public Sector Innovation Index (PII) at the local level is also a basis for investors to choose investment locations, he said, noting that the Hanoi authority should pay attention to coordinating with the ministry in this work.
Phong asked stakeholders to work hard on raising public awareness of the role and importance of science, technology and innovation development, and fully tap potential and knowledge resources for socio-economic development in the capital city.
He underlined the need for agencies to perfect development institutions and policies, focusing on proposing specific mechanisms and policies on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.
Highlighting the importance of encouraging innovation and scientific research in universities, Phong proposed to the Ministry of Science and Technology to create a flexible and open mechanism for universities and non-business units to promote this field./.