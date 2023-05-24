Sci-Tech Vietnamese, Russian scientists conduct joint survey on marine resources Russian research vessel Akademik Oparin has arrived at Nha Trang port in the central province of Khanh Hoa to conduct a joint survey on marine resources as part of the "Roadmap for cooperation in marine research for the 2018-2025 period" between the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

Sci-Tech Vietnam ranks high in digitalisation: research Companies in Vietnam ranked higher than the global average in taking a strategic, consistent or radical approach to digitalising customer experience and engagement, said Singapore-based financial services group DBS.