Hanoi announces Public Administration Reform Index 2023
Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh presents certificates of merit to collectives with outstanding achievements in administrative reform in 2023 (Photo: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi on February 20 announced the 2023 Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index of its departments, department-level agencies, and People’s Committees of districts and Son Tay township, with the Department of Home Affairs and Dong Da district taking the lead.
Specifically, the 2023 PAR Index of departments and department-level agencies averaged at 88.4%, up 2.7% against the previous year.
With 94%, the Department of Home Affairs ranked first, followed by the Department of Finance (93.89%) and the Department of Science and Technology (93%). The city Inspectorate reported the lowest index, at 63.9%.
Meanwhile, the average index of localities was 94%, up 1.26% year-on-year.
Dong Da district came first with 96.3%, followed by Nam Tu Liem and Hoan Kiem, both 95.7%, and Cau Giay (95.22%). Phu Xuyen district had the lowest index, at 91.61%./.