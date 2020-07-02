Hanoi assists construction of cultural house on Truong Sa
At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s Hanoi chapter on July 2 presented 38 billion VND (1,640 USD) to the Vietnam People’s Navy High Command to help build a multipurpose cultural house in Truong Sa (Spratly) island district, Khanh Hoa province.
At the handover ceremony, President of the VFF Hanoi Nguyen Lan Huong said that the capital city has held fundraising campaigns for the “Fund for Vietnam’s sea, islands” to build facilities in the island district.
Since 2009, Hanoi has raised more than 380 billion VND to help build eight guest houses and cultural houses in the island district along with equipment serving people and soldiers in the district and the DK1 platform.
The VFF Hanoi has received over 43 billion VND for the fund since the start of 2020.
In 2018, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc decided to rename the “Vi Truong Sa Than yeu” (For Beloved Truong Sa) fund as “Fund for Vietnam’s sea, islands”.
The fund was established in 2011, aiming to encourage people to turn their mind and heart to the Truong Sa archipelago, while enhancing awareness among all sectors, localities and Vietnamese people at home and abroad of the importance of Vietnam’s sea and islands.
It also helped bring the resolution on “Vietnam's Sea Strategy by 2020” into reality, mobilising social resources to defend the national sovereignty over sea, islands and continental shelf./.
