Hanoi builds, repairs houses for poor families (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of groundbreaking ceremonies to build and repair houses for poor and near-poor households were organised in Hanoi's 15 districts and townships on April 3 as part of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the capital’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) and welcome the Congresses of the Vietnam Fatherland Front at all levels for the 2024 - 2029 tenure.



Under the programme, as many as 725 poor households will receive support to build and repair houses with a total cost of nearly 62 billion VND (2.5 million USD). With timely and special attention of the city, poor and near-poor families will have spacious houses and have a better life.



Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee Vu Thu Ha said the programme holds a significant and practical meaning, demonstrating the tradition of solidarity and joining hands for the poor of the whole political system.



She also asked departments, sectors and localities regularly direct, inspect and urge relevant units to ensure the quality and progress of the construction and repair of the houses for poor and near-poor households so as to complete the works before September 30, 2024.



According to the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Hanoi, from 2021 to 2023, the "For the Poor" Fund at all levels mobilised over 193 billion VND. Of which, over 177 billion VND has been allocated to support poor, near-poor and extremely difficult households to build and repair 2,037 houses; children of 10,561 households received assistance in study; 3,165 households received livelihood support and 3,383 households received medical examination and treatment



In 2023, the number of poor households in the city reduced by 1,456 poor households, bringing the poverty rate down to 0.03% and the near-poverty rate to 0.7%. Eighteen out of the city's 30 districts now have no poor households while five districts have recorded no near-poor families./.