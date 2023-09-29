Culture - Sports Vietnamese women's football team eliminated from ASIAD 19 The Vietnamese women's football team was eliminated from the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) in Zhejiang province of China after losing 0-7 to Japanese rivals in the final match of Group D on September 28.

Culture - Sports ASIAD 2023: Vietnamese athlete secures silver medal in gymnastics Gymnastics athlete Nguyen Van Khanh Phong on September 27 secured a silver in the rings category for Vietnam at the ongoing 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 2023) in Hangzhou city of China’s Zhejiang province.