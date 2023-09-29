Hanoi ceremony honours 121 typical Vietnamese dishes
The Vietnam Culinary Culture Association (VCCA) presented certificates in recognition of 121 typical Vietnamese dishes in the first phase of the project “Building and developing Vietnamese culinary culture into a national brand” and announced its second phase in 2023 at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 29.
The dishes included 47 from the north, 37 from the central region and 37 from southern localities. They encapsulate the cultural essence of localities and regions nationwide.
The dishes were selected basing on their cultural values, history, and quality, as well as cooking, processing and preservation techniques, and economic values.
VCCA President Nguyen Quoc Ky said the association has been actively implementing the project, which focuses on surveying, introducing, and collecting data on Vietnamese cuisine, as part of efforts to turn Vietnam into a global culinary destination, contributing to preserving and promoting the cultural values of the country.
By the end of 2022, the project has collected the data of 421 dishes from 60 cities and provinces.
Ky took the occasion to call for the engagement and assistance of businesses in the project.
According to Ky, the association will continue to complete a database of 1,000 typical dishes of Vietnam, thus building an online map and museum of Vietnamese cuisine in the future.
Products of this project will contribute to paving the way to bring the Vietnam brand to the world via cuisine, and improving national competitiveness, Ky said./.