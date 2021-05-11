Hanoi is closing beer clubs to fight COVID-19 (Photo: VNA)





Hanoi (VNA) - Hanoi is shutting down all beer clubs under a decision released on May 11, as part of its efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.



All beer clubs will be closed until further notice, while temporary street markets and vendors will be removed from outdoor areas to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to an official document signed by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung on suspending high-risk activities in the capital.



The decision is effective from the date of issue.



Since late last month, Hanoi has suspended the operations of a number of non-essential establishments, including sidewalk eateries, karaoke parlours, bars, cinemas, gyms, spas, and stadiums, in response to the new COVID-19 outbreak./.