According to the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, highlights of the festival will be a space to introduce regional and international cuisine, an area featuring the dishes of typical handicraft trade villages of Hanoi and other localities.

Besides, festival-goers will have a chance to take part in folk games, cultural, art and food exchanges.

The three-day event aims at honouring, preserving and promoting traditional cultural and cuisine values of the capital city while developing and effectively tapping the brand name of Hanoi culture, food and tourism and intensifying business cooperation opportunities in the locality.

It is also a chance to popularise the image of the thousand-year-old capital city as a unique tourism, culture and food destination to both domestic and foreign visitors as well as bolstering people-to-people exchanges and friendship between Hanoi and foreign embassies based in the locality.

Several activities will be held within the event's framework, including a photo exhibition on culture, tourism and cuisine of Vietnam and foreign countries and a mobile book exhibition to introduce cultural art, tourism and food of countries in the world./.

