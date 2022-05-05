Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung asked them to not only provide health services for athletes but also act as cultural ambassadors for the city, reflecting the hospitality of people in the capital.

The medical sector has adopted the city’s COVID-19 prevention plans, while ensuring food safety for athletes and guests and standing ready to respond to emergency situations at competition venues.

Under a plan issued on March 14 by the city’s Health Department on preparations for the event, 21 medical teams run by district medical centres and 21 others by local hospitals have been set up, along with 5-10 beds in each hospital.

At the same time, drastic measures will be rolled out to ensure food safety for the SEA Games 31, especially in hotels and restaurants serving international guests throughout the event./.

