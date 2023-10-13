Hanoi firms hope to tighten trade, investment links with Australian partners
Hanoi businesses had a chance to explore the market, seek cooperation and business opportunities, and advertise their brands to companies of Australia at a trade and investment promotion conference held in Sydney on October 12.
The "Hanoi - Vietnam" pavilion at Home Show, a major furniture exhibition of Australia that is taking place from October 13 to 15. (Photo: VNA)Sydney (VNA) – Hanoi businesses had a chance to explore the market, seek cooperation and business opportunities, and advertise their brands to companies of Australia at a trade and investment promotion conference held in Sydney on October 12.
Addressing the event, Nguyen Thu Huong, Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Trade Office in Australia, underlined the unceasing growth of Vietnam - Australia relations, which has created favourable conditions for the countries to further develop economic ties.
The Australian Government identified Vietnam as the centre during the making of its strategy on relations with Southeast Asia. Another critically important factor is the increasingly enhanced trust in Vietnamese brands thanks to businesses’ efforts and authorities' brand building programmes, she noted.
Tran Thi Thanh Hoa, head of the export, import, and foreign markets and entrepreneurs division at the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, introduced local businesses’ potential for investment and trade partnerships.
Highlighting the capital city’s advantages in interior furniture production, she expressed her hope that businesses of both sides will step up connections after the promotion event.
Luke Magee, President of Parramatta city’s Chamber of Commerce, pledged to assist enterprises in his city and Australia to learn more about potential and opportunities for cooperation with Hanoi and Vietnamese firms.
Meanwhile, Schon Condon, Managing Principal of Condon Advisory Group, highly valued the potential and advantages of businesses of Hanoi and Vietnam. He perceived that both sides hold numerous chances to work with and learn from each other’s experience.
At the conference, representatives of Hanoi enterprises introduced their firms and demand for goods trading. Australian companies also showed their interest in and willingness to partner with the Vietnamese side./.