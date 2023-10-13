Videos Vietnam making new moves in semiconductor industry Vietnam is making strong progress in advancing its standing in the global semiconductor supply chain as many of the world’s largest chip manufacturers have landed in the Southeast Asian nation, insiders said.

Business Three best performers of Vietnam ESG Initiative 2023 announced The three best performing businesses in the Vietnam Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Initiative 2023 were unveiled at a forum held in Hanoi on October 13.

Business Vietnamese corporation's 25-year journey in Cuba Thai Binh Corporation, which produces essential consumer goods, has affirmed its position as the leading Vietnamese business in Cuba over the past 25 years.

Business Hanoi introduces products at Australia’s Home Show Hanoi’s Industry and Trade Department and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Sydney have collaborated to open the “Hanoi- Vietnam” pavilion at Sydney Home Show – Australia’s largest home improvement expo from October 13-15.