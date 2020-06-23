A number of the city’s famous sightseeing spots such as the Temple of Literature, Hoa Lo Prison, and Ngoc Son Temple will be introduced to visitors on Dinh Tien Hoang street.

As many as 50 booths from travel agencies, hotels, airlines, and the local tourism association, will be set up on Le Thach street in order to introduce a number of attractive products to both local residents and tourists.

Most notably, a number of delicacies from Hanoi, including Trang Tien ice cream, Tay Ho lotus tea, and Giang coffee are to be sold at the Octagonal House for guests to enjoy.

Moreover, a street carnival is set to get underway on the walking streets around Hoan Kiem lake at 5:30pm on June 27, with the event expected to provide plenty of excitement to local people and visitors.

These activities will be jointly organised by the Hanoi Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, alongside the Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee, with the aim of stimulating domestic travel, and reviving the tourism industry following the novel coronavirus, with a specific focus on street cultural activities./.

VNA