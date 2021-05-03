At an eatery in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi will temporarily shut down relic and religious sites, sidewalk eateries and beverage outlets from 5pm on May 3, in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to dispatch No.06/CD-UBND signed by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh the same day, restaurants must spray disinfectants, ensure 1m distancing among customers, and encourage takeaways.

At a cinema in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)



Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic in many localities, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong also decided to suspend massage and sauna services, cinemas, theatres, and online game centres from 6pm on May 3.



He expressed his concern over the high risk of COVID-19 resurgence when residents return following the holiday.



Earlier from 6pm on April 30, karaoke parlours, discotheques and bars in the city were also ordered to close.



Director of the municipal Health Department Nguyen Tan Binh said the city has so far discovered 260 infection cases, 233 of them have been given all-clear from the coronavirus.



About the COVID-19 cluster from patient No.2899 in Ha Nam, one in Ho Chi Minh City was found to be infected. Via contract tracing, the city discovered 40 F1 and 74 F2 cases, all tested negative./.