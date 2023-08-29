Hanoi: Hoan Kiem pedestrian zones to open throughout National Day holiday
The People’s Committee of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district has decided to extend the opening time of local pedestrian zones to four days during the National Day holiday, from September 1 to 4.
A corner of pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem lake (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district has decided to extend the opening time of local pedestrian zones to four days during the National Day holiday, from September 1 to 4.
The extension from the normal opening time of Saturdays and Sundays aims to make more entertainment space available for local residents and visitors, and stimulate trading, service and tourism activities, the Hoan Kiem People’s Committee said on August 28.
In particular, the pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake in the heart of the city and nearby areas will be open from 7am on September 1 until the end of September 4.
Meanwhile, the pedestrian zone in the Old Quarter will be open from 7pm to the midnight between September 1 and 4, but closed to serve vehicles during daytime.
The pedestrian zones around Hoan Kiem Lake, nearby areas, and some streets in the Old Quarter are always magnets for Hanoians and tourists on the weekends.
The zone around Hoan Kiem Lake and nearby areas alone attracts about 15,000 - 20,000 visitors every weekend evening, statistics show.
Local authorities said they have made proper preparations for entertainment and travel demand expected to surge during the coming holiday./.