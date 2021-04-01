Business Demand for industrial land rising: Savills Vietnam The sudden increase in demand for land, factories, and warehouses in Vietnam has pushed up rental costs at industrial parks (IPs) near major cities, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business HCM City’s major industries regain growth momentum The index of industrial production (IIP) of major industries in Ho Chi Minh City increased 7.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, 3.7 percentage points higher than the sector’s overall growth.

Business Top Thai Brands 2021 underway in Hanoi A trade fair is underway at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre from April 1 to 4 showcasing high-quality products and services made by top brands from Thailand.

Business HCM City woos investors HCM City is taking urgent steps to tackling any and all difficulties to create a favourable business environment and encourage investors to stay.