Hanoi identifies key tourism products to stimulate domestic travel
The Hanoi Department of Tourism has identified seven groups of tourism products to attract visitors to the capital as the latest resurgence of COVID-19 has been largely brought under control.
The Temple of Literature at night (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Hanoi Department of Tourism has identified seven groups of tourism products to attract visitors to the capital as the latest resurgence of COVID-19 has been largely brought under control.
Heritage tourism will develop and perfect new tourism products for the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, the Hoa Lo Prison relic site, the Temple of Literature, and Duong Lam Ancient Village, along with places of worship such as Huong Pagoda, the Tan Vien Son Thanh Temple complex, the Co Loa relic site, and Soc Temple.
Sightseeing, recreation, ecological, and craft village tourism will continue to be developed in localities with the necessary advantages, including the outlying districts of Ba Vi, Soc Son, Thuong Tin, and Dan Phuong, so as to diversify products and meet visitor demand.
Culinary tourism will be promoted in inner districts like Hoan Kiem, Tay Ho, Long Bien, and Bac Tu Liem, home to typical Hanoi dishes.
A greater selection of souvenirs for tourists will be developed, while more showrooms of products in the “One Commune, One Product” programme will be opened to encourage spending.
New products will be also offered for those who wish to experience high-end hotels and entertainment services at four- and five-star hotels.
Tourism products and services associated with the night-time economy will also be promoted, centring on Hoan Kiem district.
Local authorities will also facilitate adventure sports tourism and new entertainment activities such as hot air ballooning, mountaineering, and mountain biking at Ba Vi National Park.
Director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism Dang Huong Giang said Vietnam’s borders have been closed to international tourists since April last year. The number of foreign arrivals in Hanoi during this period was insignificant, and were mostly in Vietnam for work.
The resurgence of COVID-19 in late January discouraged many domestic travellers from visiting the capital, she said, adding that it welcomed just 1.93 million domestic visitors and earned some 5.4 trillion VND (234 million USD) in revenue during the first quarter, down 33.4 percent and 65.6 percent, respectively, year-on-year.
Hanoi will adopt various measures to attract 13.16-19.04 million tourist arrivals this year and will also make preparations for when Vietnam reopens its borders to international travellers, Giang said./.