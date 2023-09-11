Society Rural areas in Ba Ria - Vung Tau gain facelift After almost 13 years of building a new-style countryside, rural areas in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau have enjoyed major improvements with sustainability-oriented economic development, upgraded infrastructure, and better material and spiritual lives for the citizens who live there.

Society APPG Chair: People-to-people links key to success of Vietnam-UK relationship The relationship between Vietnam and the UK benefiting people in both countries is seen to be extremely successful, being the key thing and the important lesson to learn when the two countries are celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic relations.

Society Bac Lieu to increase patrols over IUU fishing The Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has recorded no violations related to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing since 2021.

Society Vietnam takes part in solidarity festival in Belgium Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium participated in the annual Manifiesta (Solidarity) Festival of the Workers’ Party of Belgium held in Ostende city from September 9-10.