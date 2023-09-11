Hanoi identifies tasks, measures for sustainable development
The Hanoi People’s Committee has identified tasks and measures in terms of planning, construction, management, and sustainable development in a recently issued plan.
A view of part of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Committee has identified tasks and measures in terms of planning, construction, management, and sustainable development in a recently issued plan.
The tasks and measures were specified in Plan No 216/KH-UBND, issued to carry out the municipal Party Committee’s Action Programme No 25-CTr/TU, dated March 16, 2023, on the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 06-NQ/TU, dated January 24, 2022, on the planning, construction, management, and sustainable development of cities in Vietnam until 2030, with a vision to 2045.
In this plan, Hanoi set many concrete targets, including raising the urbanisation rate to 60 - 62% and the ratio of urban construction land to the total land area to about 30% by 2025. The respective figures are targeted at 65 - 75% and 33 - 36% by 2030. The capital is set to complete zoning plans for districts and satellite urban areas by 2025.
During 2025 - 2030, it will build two or three new smart city-oriented urban areas, and three - five urban areas whose brands are recognised at regional and international levels.
Tran Ngoc Chinh, Chairman of the Vietnam Urban Planning and Development Association, said the local targets match the whole country’s urban development orientations and also reflect the city's ambition to implement major projects to make socio-economic development breakthroughs and be on par with the capitals of developed countries in the region.
Architect Dr Dao Ngoc Nghiem, Vice Chairman of the association, recommended the city identify detailed criteria in the Capital Planning for 2021 - 2030 with a vision to 2050, along with concrete objectives and directions so as to realise the set targets./.