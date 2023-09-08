People in Hanoi's Ba Vi district get medical check-up. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People's Committee has isued a plan for the implementation of the project to improve healthcare, health, and stature of ethnic minorities and prevent child malnutrition prevention.



The project is part of the National Target Programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, phase I, from 2023 to 2025.



It will be implemented in 13 communes of four ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous districts in the capital city. They are seven communes in Ba Vi district, three in Thach That district, two in Quoc Oai district, and one in My Duc district.



The project is to improve the health of ethnic minorities in terms of physical and mental health, stature, and life expectancy; strengthen grassroots healthcare for ethnic minorities, particularly children and mothers; continue to control and towards eliminate epidemics in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, contributing to the realisation of socio-economic development goals in ethnic minority and mountainous areas.



The project will have activities to support the training for medical workers in disadvantaged districts and ethnic minority-inhabited and mountainous areas. It is targeted that by 2025, 85% of elderly people will receive regular health checks at least once a year.

Over 95% of pregnant women will receive antenatal care at least four times during their pregnancy, over 99.9% of women will give birth at a medical facility or with the help of a health worker, while the maternal mortality rate is expected to be maintained below 10 cases/100,000 births.

The under-one child mortality rate will be below 4%, the wasting malnutrition rate among children under 5 years old will be reduced to less than 3%, while the stunting malnutrition rate among children under 5 years old will be reduced to less than 11.5%, and the rate of underweight malnutrition among children under 5 years old to 6.8%./.

VNA