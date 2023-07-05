Producing plant varieties (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Council of Hanoi, during its 12th session on July 4, approved a resolution clarifying 12 specific groups of policies encouraging the development of agriculture and rural areas until 2030.



The policies include providing training support in production, management and market development activities, encouraging the production of plant, livestock and aquatic varieties as well as the construction of farm produce processing and storage facilities, and assistance for concentrated livestock and poultry slaughter establishments.



The resolution includes many policies to promote the mechanisation of agricultural production, including credit support for purchasing farming machines.



It also comprises those to encourage cooperation and connections in producing and selling agricultural products, support high-technology agricultural development and the development of ecological agriculture in combination with tourism.



The capital city has targeted that by 2025, hi-tech farm produce will account for 70% of the total agricultural products.



Of this, hi-tech cultivated products will make up at least 45%, animal farming products 80%, and aquatic products 60%.



Total cost for the implementation of the policies is about 1.24 trillion VND (52.14 million USD) each year, including 315.3 billion VND from the city’s budget, 43.8 billion VND from districts’ budget, and 764.9 billion VND from the private sector.



During its session, the council also adopted three resolutions on the tuition fees in the 2023-2024 academic year, including those in the pre-school and public education facilities, and the ceiling tuition fees for high-quality public education establishments in the city./.

VNA