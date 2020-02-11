Hanoi launches blood donation drive
A blood donation campaign, called the Red Spring festival, was launched in Hanoi on February 11, the 13th of its kind organized so far, to ease blood shortages after the Lunar New Year (Tet).
A voluntary blood donation and blood testing site in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
The event, which will last until February 22, is being hosted by the Hanoi Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation in collaboration with the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion and the Hanoi Youth Association for Blood Donation. It is expected to attract around 10,000 blood donors and receive more than 5,000 blood units.
Seven mobile blood donation venues have been set up in Cau Giay, Dong Da, Hoan Kiem, Thanh Xuan, Ha Dong, Hai Ba Trung, and Bac Tu Liem districts.
By setting up mobile venues, the organising board aims to avoid crowded donation locations where people go to donate their blood while helping the donors to select blood donation sites more convenient to them.
During the event, the organising board will also hand out 10,000 free face masks, 500 bottles of antiseptic water and hand sanitizer, along with 10,000 leaflets on preventive measures against the new coronavirus (nCoV) epidemic for local residents.
Since launched in 2008, the annual Red Spring festival has seen 215,000 blood donors through the previous 12 editions, with 78,620 blood units collected./.