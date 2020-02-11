Society HCM City rolls out smart healthcare, education management centres A smart healthcare management centre using artificial intelligence (AI), the first of its kind in Vietnam, debuted in Ho Chi Minh City on February 11.

Society Vietnam, US jointly study vaccine against African swine fever The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has suggested the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) transfer virus samples to Vietnam to study and produce vaccine against African swine fever (ASF) in the country.

Society Qatari Embassy supports Vietnamese watermelon farmers The Embassy of Qatar has purchased four tonnes of watermelon to help farmers in Vietnam’s central region, said the embassy on February 10.

Society UN heavy engineering equipment operation course launched for instructors The Defence Ministry’s Department of Peacekeeping Operations (VDPO) launched a training course on the operation of heavy engineering equipment for instructors in Hanoi on February 10 within the framework of the United Nations Triangular Partnership Project (TPP) 2020 in Vietnam.