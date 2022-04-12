Culture - Sports Painting exhibition depicts Vietnam’s spring beauties Sharing a love of watercolours and a desire to bring the form to a large number of art lovers, six young artists recently launched an exhibition entitled “Spring” in Hanoi, refreshing the senses of audiences.

Videos Worshipping ceremony in Ha Giang becomes intangible cultural heritage The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just recognized the Ban Vuong worshipping ceremony of the Red Dao ethnic group in Ha Giang province as a national intangible cultural heritage.

Culture - Sports New virtual project for Hung Kings' celebration The project 'Road to Hung Kings’ Kingdom' in VR (virtual reality) has kicked off to spread the UNESCO-recognised practice of worshipping Hung Kings Day and Vietnamese traditional culture in general.