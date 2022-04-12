Hanoi makes decorations ahead of SEA Games 31
Hanoi is putting the banners and billboards up to welcome the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) which will take place in the capital city and 11 nearby provinces and centrally-run cities next month.
The city will install billboards in the downtown and gateways, along with three others at Noi Bai International Airport and 15 on major streets in Ba Dinh and Hoan Kiem districts, competition venues and hotels hosting delegates and athletes.
At the same time, 2,000 banners will be hung along major streets across the city using resources mobilised from society.
Alongside, Ly Thai Tho Statue near Hoan Kiem Lake, the municipal People’s Committee and the State Bank of Vietnam’s headquarters will be decorated with national flags and red flags.
Flags with the SEA Games 31 logo will be used to decorate areas near My Dinh National Stadium, Ba Dinh Square and the roundabout in front of the National Convention Centre.
On the occasion, Hanoi will also hold an exhibition themed “Hanoi with SEA Games 31”. The city has asked localities to keep local streets clean and green to welcome the regional sporting event.
According to Director of the city’s Department of Culture and Sport Do Dinh Hong, the decoration and communication activities aim to create a jubilant atmosphere ahead of the event, showing the hospitality of the host country, and contributing to raising public awareness of the regional event, and encouraging locals to engage in sporting activities.
The 31st SEA Games will take place from May 12-23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants.
At the 30th SEA Games in 2019, the Vietnamese sports delegation finished second in the overall medal tally, with 98 gold, 85 silver and 105 bronze medals, just behind the host Philippines./.