HaNoi Midnight Sale 2023 draws over 2.4 million shoppers
HaNoi Midnight Sale, a large-scale concentrated promotion event that took place in the capital city from November 24-25, attracted about 2.4 million shoppers who enjoyed more than 3,000 promotion programmes worth over 25 trillion VND (1.03 billion USD), up 20% over last year’s edition.
This year, it drew about 200 businesses, trade centres and producers, and fashion brands. There were over 10 million visits to the online shopping website.
A highlight of the event is a flash sale display area at Big C Thang Long supermarket with the participation of nearly 20 brands offering discout of up to 70%.
A representative from Big C stated that the supermarket experienced a significant spike in visits, almost 230% higher than on other days of the week. Online shopping through the Zalo app also doubled. Key discounted items such as groceries, fresh produce, fast-moving consumer goods and non-food items were in high demand.
The Winmart chain also reported a 140% increase in sales and visits compared to other days of the week.
Japan's AEON reported that sales and foot traffic at AEON Mall Ha Dong and AEON Mall Long Bien malls increased by nearly 200% during the three-day event. The website and mobile app traffic for shopping also nearly tripled compared to regular weekdays.
According to a representative from the BRGMart supermarket chain, they saw a sale increase of over 130%. BRG's shopping website saw approximately double the usual shopping traffic.
The HaNoi Midnight Sale event concluded the Hanoi concentrated promotion programme, which took place in May, July and November, with more than 2,000 outlets engaging all economic sectors, aiming to stimulate consumption, reduce inventories, and contribute to promote Hanoi’s economic growth./.