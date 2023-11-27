Business Bac Ninh leads in online business registration rate The northern province of Bac Ninh reported 100% in the rate of online business registration applications in November, leading all localities across the country in the field, according to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment.

Business Ample room for Vietnamese coffee in Algerian market: Trade Counsellor There is ample room for Vietnamese coffee in the Algerian market because importers and consumers in the African country favour the coffee's quality and taste, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Algeria Hoang Duc Nhuan.

Business FTAs help strengthen Vietnam – Japan trade cooperation: official Japan is the partner that has signed the most bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with Vietnam which open up many opportunities for stronger trade cooperation between the two nations, according to Tran Quang Huy, Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Asia-Africa Market Department.