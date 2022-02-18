Business Noi Bai airport receives flights as usual as weather improves Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi has been able to receive flights since early February 18 as the weather has improved, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

Business Vietnam has highest gold demand in Southeast Asia Vietnam has the highest demand for gold in Southeast Asia, Andrew Naylor, Regional CEO, Asia-Pacific (excluding China) and Public Policy of the World Gold Council, said during a recent virtual workshop on the Vietnamese gold market.

Business IFC supports development of Vinh Phuc ICD Logistics Centre Vietnam’s T&T Group and Singapore’s YCH Group have inked a deal with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on project development to attract capital funding for their inland container depot (ICD) logistics centre in northern Vinh Phuc province.

Business Vietnam Airlines resumes commercial flights with Malaysia The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines conducted a return flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur on February 17, marking the resumption of regular flights between Malaysia and Vietnam after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.