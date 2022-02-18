Hanoi moves to attract more investment in IPs, EPZs
Industrial parks (IPs) in Hanoi had attracted 303 foreign direct investment projects worth nearly 6.1 billion USSD and 399 domestic projects with total registered capital of almost 18 trillion VND (788 million USD) by the beginning of December last year.
An industrial park in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Industrial parks (IPs) in Hanoi had attracted 303 foreign direct investment projects worth nearly 6.1 billion USD and 399 domestic projects with total registered capital of almost 18 trillion VND (788 million USD) by the beginning of December last year.
According to the Hanoi Industrial and Export Processing Zones (EPZ) Authority (HIZA), the capital city is now home to 10 operating IPs, covering a total area of over 1,347 ha. Nine of them have an occupancy rate of nearly 100 percent.
Despite complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city's IPs and EPZs lured nearly 40.7 million USD invested in seven new projects and an additional 198 million USD poured into 23 existing projects in 2021.
HIZA Director Le Quang Long said in 2022, the authority will continue to focus on accelerating administrative reform and improving the investment and business environment, thus making it easier for businesses to operate and invest in the city./.